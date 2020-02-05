$7000 Granted To The Door In Huntsville From The Muskoka Youth Mental Health And Wellness Fund

On January 20th Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation presented James Hunt, Director of The Door in Huntsville with a cheque for $7000.00 to support its weekly lunch program. This is the first grant from the Muskoka Youth Mental Health and Wellness Fund at the Muskoka Community Foundation. The grant will help The Door to sustain its lunch program that serves over approximately over 80 lunches twice a week.

Hunt commented on how important the program is for youth in Huntsville, “We’re very happy to know that we can now continue to offer this important program throughout 2020. Beyond the obvious benefits of providing food to hungry students, our lunch program also serves to build a strong sense of community in the youth of Huntsville. Much research in the field of mental health points towards ‘social connectedness’ as being a primary factor in building and maintaining good mental health (much like exercise leads to good physical health).”

DeCaro wanted to thank everyone who has helped support the Fund. “It is because of everyone who made a donation to the Muskoka Youth Mental Health and Wellness Fund that we are able to support the lunch program at The Door. A big thank you to Elizabeth Booth who organized the Laquan Fundraiser, to all of those who attended the event, the special donor who matched the dollars Elizabeth raised and to others in the community who have contributed over the last year. These programs are important to help youth in our community feel connected.