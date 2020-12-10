40,000 Pounds Of Food Collected During 32nd Annual Salvation Army Food Drive

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department would like to extend a huge thank-you to everyone in the community who made the 32nd Annual Salvation Army Project Porchlight Food Drive a huge success.

“With 2020 bringing many struggles to our community and residents, it is great to see those who were in a position to help and donate come through in a big way” said Fire Chief Rob Collins.

40,000 pounds of food plus generous donations were collected and will truly help those in need. On behalf of the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department, thank-you for making this year’s food drive a huge success.