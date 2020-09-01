40 Years After Terry Fox Was Forced To Stop His Marathon Of Hope, The Terry Fox Run Goes On Virtually

Today, The Terry Fox Foundation honoursÂ Terry FoxÂ and his Marathon of Hope, which ended abruptly 40 years ago. While Terry was forced to stop, his dream of a world without cancer continues.

“Terry said that it’s got to keep going without me, but he could never have imagined that forty years laterÂ $800 millionÂ would be raised for cancer research. Our family is so thankful for how Canadians have embraced Terry and his mission and made such an incredible impact on cancer research with their fundraising.” –Â Fred Fox

The Foundation is proud to announce that the 40th Terry Fox Run will once again take place, safely and virtually, connecting millions acrossÂ CanadaÂ and around the world onÂ Sunday, September 20.Â Terry Fox Virtual Run. One Day. Your Way.

“Cancer isn’t waiting for the pandemic to end and neither can we. Even with the additional challenges Canadians are facing, we need to remain committed to supporting cancer research this September.” saysÂ Ara Sahakian, Interim Executive Director The Terry Fox Foundation”

While we can’t run or walk together side-by-side and in-person this year, we know that Canadians are still determined to do what Terry asked of us: fundraise and donate to cancer research. The Foundation’s online platform at terryfox.org offers an easy and secure way to fundraise where participants can now also download the newÂ Terry Fox Foundation AppÂ (powered by MoveSpring). The app offers a uniquelyÂ Terry FoxÂ experience, with storytelling and inspiration to support Canadians onÂ September 20th.

“Cancer may have taken Terry’s life, but it could never take away his try. Especially today, there is only one way forward: we all have to try like Terry” â€“ addsÂ Fred Fox

Register to this year’s Run and donate to The Terry Fox Foundation by visitingÂ https://terryfox.org

SOURCE The Terry Fox Foundation