$40 Stolen During Break And Enter At Kosy Korner Restaurant

Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to an alarm call at the Kosy Korner Restaurant in Haliburton on December 26, 2019, at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the front door glass had been smashed. Surveillance video showed that entry was made by a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt, who then stole a tip jar containing approximately $40.00.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.