2020 Muskoka Community Grant Recipients Announced

The District Municipality of Muskoka (the District) launched the 2020 Muskoka Community Grant Program in June of this year. The program looked for applications from Grassroots Community Groups, Not-for-Profit Organizations and Registered Charities with projects aimed to enhance the vitality and well-being of the Muskoka Community and that had a focus on improving a positive quality of life for our most vulnerable population.

Available grant opportunities through the program included the Pay it Forward Grant Program, The Community Enhancement Fund and The Social Services Relief Fund.

Recipients of the Pay it Forward Grant Program and Social Services Relief Fund have been posted on the District’s 2020 Community Grant Program project page on the EngageMuskoka platform. View the 2020 grant recipient posting now.

Recipients of the Community Enhancement Fund are expected to be announced September 2020.

Pay it Forward 2020 – There’s Still Time!

The Pay it Forward 2020 Grant Program has been extended and we are continuing to accept applications. If you are a Grassroots Community Group looking to fill a strategic need in the community, enhance volunteerism, community support and leadership, head over to EngageMuskoka to review the grant guidelines and complete an application today!

For a complete listing of grant recipients and to stay up to date with successful community projects head over to the 2020 Community Grant Program project page and subscribe to project updates via email.