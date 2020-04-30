2020 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance Presented By Porsche Cancelled Due To Covid-19 Pandemic

Due to the current uncertainty with the world-wide pandemic, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 show and related activities, scheduled for September 19 & 20, 2020. The organizers care deeply for the stakeholders and the health of the local community. The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance is Canada’s most prestigious automotive event and one of the top Concours in North America. This incredible display of automotive history draws over 110 vehicles and their owners from all over Canada and the United States.

“This decision was not taken lightly and after speaking with many key partners we believe it is our duty to cancel our 2020 show to help minimize the spread of Covid-19 both at our event but also for all those travelling to it. We do not want to compromise the safety of those taking part. We will refocus our energies towards planning our 2021 show, with activities on the weekend of September 18 & 19, 2021 and with the main Concours event on Sunday” said Rob McLeese, Founder and Show Chair.

All currently accepted vehicles & features planned for 2020 are expected to be at the 2021 show.

On behalf of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community and the McLeese family, the event organizers would like to thank everyone for the incredible support received over the past 7 years. The show could not go on without this support from the community.

The event supports two great hospital foundations: The Sunnybrook Foundation & the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation. “We encourage all our supporters if you are able to please continue to support these charities this year” said Mr. McLeese. You can find links on the Concours website to donate.

All tickets purchased for 2020 will be valid for the new 2021 dates. Anyone who can’t accommodate the new dates can request a refund by contacting Franco at franco@access-capital.com. The organizers appreciate your patience as they work through refunding tickets. All refund requests must be made prior to September 1, 2020.

Event organizers look forward to welcoming everyone to the Concours on Sunday September 19, 2021.