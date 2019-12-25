2019 Community Services Recognition Awards

2019 was the sixth year for the Community Services Recognition Award Program, a program that recognizes the outstanding contributions made by individuals and/or groups related to the goals and values of Muskoka Community Services. The program is also intended to strengthen partnerships within Muskoka through recognizing the extraordinary achievements made by members within our community.

On Thursday, December 19th an award ceremony took place during the Community and Planning Services Committee meeting recognizing 14 award recipients who were nominated in the following three categories:

Participants in Community Services programs who have shown extraordinary growth or achievement;

Individual citizens who have served the vulnerable through their contributions and volunteerism;

Allied organizations that have worked in partnership to strengthen the fabric of the Muskoka Community.

Awards were presented to recipients by District Chair John Klinck, Community and Planning Services Chair Nancy Alcock and District Councillor Steve Clement.

“This event celebrates the growth, commitment and volunteerism of individuals and organizations in Muskoka and I am so pleased to see such dedication throughout our community” shares District Chair John Klinck. “It ­is the efforts of individuals such as these award recipients that continue to make Muskoka a thriving place to live”.

For a complete listing of award recipients and links to the webcast and award presentation please visit www.muskoka.on.ca/csrp