$2.3M Donated By Beer Store Customers To Health Centres And Food Banks Across Ontario

Beer Store customers from every corner of Ontario opened their hearts and their wallets to help deliver a donation of $2.3 million to hospital and food banks since the pandemic started.

“We thank the people of Ontario for their incredible generosity. To donate their returns in such large numbers clearly demonstrates how much they want to show their support for people working at local Health Centres and Foodbanks,” said Beer Store President Ted Moroz.

Back on March 17, the Beer Store announced that consumers returning empties for recycling could choose to donate their proceeds from $0.10 or $0.20 per container to Health Care Centres and Food banks within their own communities, as selected by the store managers and employees across Ontario.