15 cm of Snow By Late Wednesday Morning Is Possible

Snow squall warning for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Snow squalls likely tonight into Wednesday morning.

Lake effect snow off Georgian Bay is expected to intensify this evening and continue into Wednesday morning. The lake effect snow bands are expected to shift from time to time which will help limit accumulations at any given location. Local amounts may exceed 15 cm by late Wednesday morning.

The lake effect snow will weaken by afternoon.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Snow squall watch issued for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Snow squalls possible later tonight into Wednesday morning.

Lake effect snow off Georgian Bay is expected to intensify this evening and continue into Wednesday morning. Snowfall amounts may approach 15 cm in some areas.

At this point, it appears that the most intense snow squall activity will remain north of the city of Barrie and south of Parry Sound where snow squall warnings have been issued.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Weather advisory issued for:

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight.

Lake effect snow possibly heavy at times is expected to develop off Georgian Bay later this evening. Brief periods of very poor visibility in heavy snow will be likely at times tonight and early Wednesday morning.

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are possible.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution.