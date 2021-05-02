Spring Art Contest At Hands

Spring has sprung, Mental Health week is arriving May 3-9, and Hands TheFamilyHelpNetwork.ca is encouraging everyone to enjoy some fun and creativity, as well as a chance to win a $50 gift card, with Hands’ Spring Art Contest.

To enter, simply create a picture that represents the Spring season, snap a photo of it, and post it to the Hands Facebook page using the hashtag #HandsSpringArtContest. You’ll also need to answer this skill testing question: 4+4-2=? All correct entries will be entered into a draw for one of two $50 gift certificates. The contest is open now.

Artists can use whatever they choose: create with pencil, crayon, marker, chalk, paint, sparkles, grass-stains, whatever you like, the important thing is to get creative and have fun.

The contest is open to everyone and people of all ages are encouraged to participate. Families can have multiple entries. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 pm on Sunday May 9, 2021.

The prize draws will take place on Monday, May 10, 2021 at noon, and the winner will be announced on Hands’ Facebook Page.

“We wanted to provide our communities with something fun and creative to help boost mental health and celebrate spring during the current stay-at-home order,” said Angie Nethercott, Registered Psychotherapist at Hands and contest co-organizer. “The pandemic is hard on everyone and it has really taken its toll on mental health. With Mental Health week starting May 3, we felt like this was the perfect way to celebrate and have some fun together while fully respecting the need to stay socially distanced.”

Hands reserves the right to remove and disqualify any photo it deems inappropriate to the spirit of the contest.