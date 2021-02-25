Sportsplex Auditorium Chosen As Mass Vaccination Clinic Location By SMDHU

The Town of Bracebridge Sportsplex Auditorium has been chosen as a mass vaccination clinic location by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU). This news comes as more information is made available in regards to the next phase of the provincial vaccination plan, including proposed timelines shared by the Government of Ontario yesterday.

The Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 Vaccination Plan provides an overview of how the vaccine will be given to residents over the next several months, and includes priority populations specific to this region and a three-phased approach based on Ontarios vaccine distribution implementation plan. The plan will involve various types of vaccine delivery methods including the use of community clinics and mobile clinics to reach residents in various geographic areas across our region. The SMDHU notes that as the vaccine supply becomes more stable, their goal is to vaccinate thousands of people each day by offering vaccine clinics 7 days a week (in most areas), with hours extending into the evenings. The vaccine program details and timelines in the plan are estimated and may change based on direction from the Ministry of Health.

Those eligible can book their appointment online at the health unit’s website at www.smdhu.org or have a family member or friend book for them. For those without access to a computer or internet access, appointments can be booked by calling the health unit at 1-877-721-7520. Proof of eligibility is required and anyone who books appointments and is not eligible will be turned away. Please note that clinics are not open for walk ins.

“We are happy to hear that the Sportsplex Auditorium has been chosen as a mass vaccination clinic location by the SMDHU. It will take a whole community approach, with many agencies and individuals sharing the work, to vaccinate the majority of the over half million people in Simcoe Muskoka. A local, targeted vaccination plan has been created by SMDHU, and Bracebridge is happy to support it,” said Mayor Graydon Smith.

As the vaccination activities can be performed in the Sportsplex Auditorium with exclusive access points, programming that takes place in other areas of the Bracebridge Sportsplex will remain available to users.

To learn more about the safety and approval of vaccines, as well as how they work and possible side effects, please read the information provided by the Government of Ontario regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Safety.

To learn more about Ontario’s three-phased vaccine distribution implementation plan, please read the Government of Ontario’s information on COVID-19 Vaccines for Ontario.

To learn more about mRNA vaccines, eligibility, and considerations after receiving the vaccines, please read the SMDHU’s frequently asked questions.