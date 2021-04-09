Speeding Investigation Leads To Impaired Driving Charge For Tiny Township Driver

A member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP stopped a vehicle at 2:15 a.m. April 8, 2021 on Simcoe County Road 93 north of Highway 12, Midland for a speeding offence. Further investigation lead to the driver Percy Corbiere, 49 years of Tiny Township, to be charged with the following driving offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused was released from custody to appear before in Midland Court on April 22, 2021.

The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .