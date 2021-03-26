South Georgian Bay Tourism Association Announce A Four Season Digital Guide

The South Georgian Bay Tourism Association is excited to announce the launch of the 2021 Four Season Digital Guide. The Association, which represents local tourism businesses as well as the municipalities of Meaford, The Blue Mountains, Collingwood, Clearview, and Wasaga Beach, has gone completely digital with its visitor’s guide this year. All the great local tourism content that travellers are used to seeing but in a handy digital form.

South Georgian Bay Tourism will launch comprehensive digital tourism promotion campaigns as soon as travel restrictions are relaxed across regions in Ontario. They look forward to welcoming visitors back safely.

Visitors will start to see QR codes in high traffic areas around the region so that the download of the guide will be easy for visitors and will help steer them around this amazing region. The Four Season Guide is a dynamic platform that provides destination information and travel tools to visitors, easily and efficiently. The guide offers a safe environment for visitors to explore the area and provides them with travel options.

“South Georgian Bay Tourism Association wanted to create a guide that was dynamic, user friendly and provided interactive content about all the great things there are to do in our four season destination. Due to the changes in travel behaviours, we needed to re-image the guide for the future that is more technology-based.” said Melissa Twist, Director of Regional Tourism.

Check out the Four Season Guide today at https://visitorguide.southgeorgianbay.ca