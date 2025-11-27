Someone Damaged The Playground Area Of Beechgrove Public School

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a mischief to two separate school areas in Gravenhurst.

On Monday, November 24, 2025, just before 7:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report from school staff at Muskoka Beechgrove Public School, located on Muskoka Beach Road in Gravenhurst, that a vehicle was driving on their playground, doing donuts and causing damage to the grass. The school team at Gravenhurst High School later noticed similar damage to their sports field that occurred the same evening.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Subaru car. Damage of this nature can be costly to repair and can interfere with students being able to utilize the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.