Snow Removal Operations In Bracebridge

Throughout the winter months, the Public Works Department operations staff work diligently to ensure municipal roads, sidewalks, walkways and parking lots remain safe for motorists and pedestrians, in accordance with the Ontario Minimum Maintenance Standards for Ontario Highways. Subject to weather conditions, snow removal operations concentrate on maintaining unobstructed sight lines at all major intersections. This is to help restore lane widths, provide additional snow storage and improve the line of sight for both pedestrians and motorists. Once these areas are complete, Public Works crews move to clear other intersections with obstructed views, and roadways which have been narrowed to one (1) lane.

To help the Town increase the efficiency of snow removal operations, businesses and residents are reminded of the following: