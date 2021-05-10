SIU Closes File Into Oro-Medonte Investigation

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into an incident that occurred last month in Oro-Medonte.

On the night of April 24, 2021, an OPP officer pulled over a vehicle for stunt driving in the area of Highway 11 and Highway 93 in Oro-Medonte. After being advised by the officer that she was under arrest for drug-related offences, the 21-year-old female driver fled the scene in her vehicle to escape apprehension. The officer reported what had occurred, but he did not pursue the vehicle. A short time later, the woman became involved in a serious motor vehicle collision, managed to exit her vehicle, and fled the scene of the wreckage, thereafter contacting an Uber. The Uber was stopped by an OPP officer and the woman was arrested. The OPP notified the SIU that the woman had been diagnosed with a fractured ankle, and so the SIU commenced an investigation.

Director Martino said, “Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, I am satisfied that there is patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer is concerned in connection with the woman’s injury. On this record, it is apparent at this time that no police officer caused or contributed to the woman’s injury in any manner that could conceivably attract criminal sanction. Accordingly, the file is closed.”