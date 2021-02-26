Shoplifting Investigation Leads OPP To Drug Charges

On February 25, 2021 at 5:36 p.m. members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a disturbance call in the parking lot of a Poyntz Street, Penetanguishene retail store. Attending officers spoke with store security who was investigating a shoplifting incident when the suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of the officers. A search of the area by the attending officers located the suspect matching the provided descriptors resulting in the arrest of the suspect and further investigation resulted in the seizure of substances believed to be blue fentanyl and crack cocaine from the suspect.

Charged is Kayla Lecamp, 33 years of Penetanguishene, with the following offences:

Theft Under $5000- SHOPLIFTING (two counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

The accused was released on an undertaking to appear in Midland Court on March 25, 2021