Sharp Eyed OPP Officer Sees Smoke And Clears Midland Apartment Building

A sharp eyed officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP while on general patrol at 11:08 a.m. February 28, 2021 noted smoke coming out of an apartment window on the top floor of the apartment complex at 313 Midland Avenue in the Town of Midland.

Provincial Constable B. Walker immediately requested Midland Fire Service while entering the building and was able to safely evacuate the top floor apartment occupants without any injuries prior to the arrival of fire services.

Fortunately, with the elevated winds on Sunday the apparent electrical fire was quickly extinguished by attending firefighters before it had a chance to spread throughout the apartment building.