Sexual Assault Investigation Leads To Charges

On March 22, 2021 members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a complaint of a sexual assault.

As a result of further investigation, a young person of Seguin Township was charged with:

Sexual assault

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court at a later date.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims in abusive relationships are not alone. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is, there are local resources here to help. A toll free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. You can also visit the following websites for more information:

East & West Parry Sound Victim Services at: www.psvs.ca

24/7 Crisis Line: 705-938-1476