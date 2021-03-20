School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day Is Wednesday, March 24

On behalf of the Orillia Police Services Board, the City of Orillia is encouraging residents to show their support and appreciation for their neighbourhood school crossing guards during School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day in Orillia on March 24, 2021.

“I encourage everyone to thank their neighbourhood school crossing guard. We are very fortunate in our community to have such a devoted group of staff. They have been flexible throughout the school closures due to the pandemic and were all happy to return to their posts once schools reopened,” said Mayor Steve Clarke, Chair of the Orillia Police Services Board. “Although they are wearing masks, their friendly smiles still shine through as they help everyone get to and from school and work safely, no matter the traffic or weather conditions.”

This is the third year that School Crossing Guard Appreciation Day is being held province-wide, coordinated by the Ontario Traffic Council. Communities all across the Province will be celebrating and recognizing their school crossing guards on this day.

Help us recognize these individuals, whose assistance helps young residents with their active and safe daily travel to and from school.

Support your local school crossing guards by: