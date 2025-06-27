Santa’s Village Is Getting A New Roller Coaster, You Could Be One Of The First To Ride It

Santa’s Village is thrilled to announce the grand opening celebration for its highly anticipated new family roller coaster, Yeti Trek, taking place on Thursday, July 3,

2025, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM.

This private, adults-only event will welcome a host of dignitaries, community stakeholders, and hospitality industry representatives, along with Santa’s Village owners Brad and Sara Dunkley, to commemorate the latest addition to the beloved Muskoka theme park.

Guests will enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and an exclusive first look—and ride—on Yeti Trek, a

kid-friendly coaster designed to deliver big thrills for the whole family.

As part of the celebration, Santa’s Village is also hosting a charity auction to determine the

very first riders of Yeti Trek. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Children’s

Foundation of Muskoka. Winners will be notified after bidding closes on July 1 at 5 PM and

will be invited to join the July 3 launch event alongside special guests.

“Yeti Trek represents so much more than just a new ride—it’s a symbol of how far

we’ve come as a park, and where we’re headed,” said Sara Dunkley, President and

co-owner of Santa’s Village. “This project has been years in the making, and we’re

incredibly proud to share it with the people and community who have supported us

every step of the way. It’s going to be a truly special night.”

The evening will serve as both a milestone for the park’s ongoing growth and a celebration of the region’s vibrant tourism and recreation sector.

To bid on a first ride seat and support the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka, Click Here