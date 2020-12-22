RVH Welcomes New Foundation CEO

Following a nation-wide search, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre is pleased to announce that Pamela Ross will be joining Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) as the CEO of the RVH Foundation.

Ms. Ross is a strategic and highly-skilled development professional with 20 years experience in fundraising, most recently at the United Way Greater Toronto as Chief Philanthropy Officer, where she led an annual fundraising goal of more than $100 million. Previously, she spent 12 years at the Sunnybrook Foundation, including five years as its executive vice-president and Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all aspects of operations and managing high-capacity prospects and donors.

An award-winning marketer, Pamela is experienced at leading large teams and has built and successfully executed multi-million-dollar capital and research campaigns. She thrives on telling stories that connects donors passion to organizational priorities.

Pamela brings tremendous energy, expertise and experience to her new role as CEO of the RVH Foundation, says RVH president and CEO Janice Skot. Her experience spearheading large campaigns for an academic health science foundation, teamed with a childhood spent with family in northern Ontario, makes her the right fit for RVHs progressive, yet close-knit, culture.

Ms. Ross joins RVH at an exciting time. The Foundation is on the cusp of launching an ambitious $100 million fundraising campaign to support the health centres next historic expansion plan, which will double the size of our existing Georgian Drive facility and develop a new south campus in Innisfil or south Barrie.

As the RVH Foundation prepares to launch its bold $100 million campaign, we have no doubt Pamelas broad experience, strategic focus and ability to cultivate high-performing teams will propel us toward new heights, says Doug Moody, chair, RVH Foundation Board of Directors.

In anticipation of this new role, Pamela says, While RVH is deeply respected within Ontarios healthcare system for its leading-edge innovation and life-changing care, what matters more are the hundreds of thousands of Simcoe Muskoka residents who count on RVH to be there for them at lifes most challenging moments. The communitys needs are urgent and growing. I am eager to get to work, alongside my colleagues and committed volunteers, to continue to build a new future for health care in the region.

Ms. Ross first day at RVH will be January 11, 2021.