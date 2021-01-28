RVH Outbreak Update

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on another inpatient unit.

Currently, three units are in outbreak – the Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit (ISU), the Transitional Care Unit (TCU, and the latest, the Specialized Seniors Care Unit.

All patients on the units have been swab tested, are safely quarantining in their rooms and are being monitored closely for symptoms. All patients on the unit are on droplet/contact isolation and will be re-tested within the next week, or earlier if they develop symptoms. Patients who have been previously discharged from the unit will be contacted by public health and advised to self-isolate in their homes. All three units are closed to new admissions.

RVH has implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients. As a further precaution, all staff who have recently provided care on the unit will be tested.

RVH already has a ‘no visitor’ restriction in place and, in keeping with our policy, visitors will be permitted based on compassionate grounds only.

By the numbers:

*as of January 28

ISU

10 patients

17 staff

5 related patient deaths

TCU

6 patients

7 staff

1 patient related death

Seniors Care

2 patients