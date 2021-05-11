RVH Launches New Website

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has launched a new website as another way to enhance the patient and visitor experience. The website was developed with broad consultation from internal and external stakeholders including volunteers and members of RVH’s Patient Family Advisory Council.

The new website is easier to navigate with an enhanced search feature, better accessibility and full integration of the RVH Foundation, Research Institute and the Physician Portal websites. Important or urgent information is displayed at the very top of the website in an orange bar as an alert. This includes easy to find information about COVID-19.

The website features quick access links to popular items such as directions, parking, surgery tracker, Emergency wait times and ways to donate and six main drop down categories

Patients and Visitors – includes campus maps, visitor information, ways to thank your care team, feedback page

Areas of Care – full listing of all departments and services available at RVH, including contact information

About RVH – history of RVH, leadership team, newsroom, strategic plan

Get involved – RVH Auxiliary and RVH Foundation

Careers and Volunteering – job postings and volunteer information

Teaching and Research – education and the research institute

The website address remains www.rvh.on.ca.