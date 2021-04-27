RVH Auxiliary Announces Latest Winner Of Community 50/50 Draw

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Auxiliary is excited to announce the recent winner of its monthly community 50/50 draws. Lorraine from Barrie won $42,215, the biggest jackpot to date!

“I purchased tickets to merely support the cause, but I am a big believer in paying it forward. I am still in shock and very grateful for this win! Thank you!” shares Lorraine.

The RVH Auxiliary continues to raise funds to support its latest $5 million pledge to RVH’s Moments Matter fundraising campaign through this exciting monthly draw.

“The Auxiliary continues to grow this fundraiser and is excited to see how big it can get each month. We are so thrilled to have such great community leaders partnering with us, such as sponsors like Barriston Law in April and Team Keogh in May. These monthly draws continue to be very exciting and more and more members of the community are getting onboard,” says Lise McCourt, Auxiliary president.

Tickets for the next draw are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com/ (best opened in Google Chrome).

The grand prize draw is on May 20th and the deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on May 19th.

On May 6th, there will be three early bird draws, each draw with a prize of $1000. “We hope people will buy early so they can be included in these draws as well,” says McCourt. These early bird draws are sponsored by Team Keogh.