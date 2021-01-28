RVH Auxiliary 50/50 Winner

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Auxiliary recently announced the latest winner of their 50/50 draw. Anabela Schoblocher of Coldwater, who is also an RVH employee, was presented with a cheque for $32,660. The lottery is one of the many ways the Auxiliary is raising funds to support their latest $5 million pledge to RVH’s latest fundraising campaign.

“This is so exciting! When I bought the tickets, it was my way to make a small contribution to support the hospital and the community,” says Anabela. “I really value and appreciate the sacrifice that TEAM RVH is doing every day to keep us all safe and healthy. I feel very privileged to have won and would encourage everyone to play in future draws.”

With current COVID restrictions in place, the Auxiliary has pivoted to new ways of raising funds for patient care at RVH and the lottery, now about to launch for the third series has been a huge success.

“Even though the volunteers can’t be there in person, the Auxiliary is excited to help RVH with this new fundraising initiative,” says Lise McCourt, president, RVH Auxiliary. “We have supported patient care for the past 125 years at RVH, and look forward to continuing our commitment for many years to come”.

Tickets for the next lottery are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online athttps://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com/ (best opened in Chrome), or scan the QR code.

The grand prize draw is on February 25, but there are early bird draws as well. Special thanks to Mayes-Martin Ltd. for sponsoring these draws:

February 4

$500 and a $250 gift card for Mayes-Martin Ltd. for your fuel needs and a $250 gift card at United Lumber Home Hardware on Bayfield Street in Barrie

February 11

$500 and a $250 gift card at Bill Le Boeuf Jewellers and a $250 gift card for Canadian Tire

February 18

$500 and a $250 gift card for Mayes-Martin Ltd. for your fuel needs and a $250 Lifeline Gift Card valid at your choice of Barrie’s downtown businesses