RVH Auxiliary 50/50 Winner

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Auxiliary recently announced the winner of its March 50/50 draw. Laurey Fawcett of Barrie was presented with a cheque for $30,665.00

This exciting monthly draw continues to raise funds to support the Auxiliary’s latest $5 million pledge to RVH’s most fundraising campaign – Moments Matter.

“When I heard about the 50/50 draw supporting RVH, I felt it was a great opportunity to support the hard work of frontline workers and my local community with the bonus of the possibility of winning a prize. I never imagined I would actually win and I am overwhelmed with gratitude,” says Laurey.

With current COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Auxiliary continues to move forward with its fundraising efforts. “These monthly draws have been very exciting and well received by the community, both through ticket purchases and sponsors of our Early Bird Draws from local businesses. Sponsors like, Mayes-Martin Inc, The Peggy Hill Team and Barriston Law, love the idea of partnering with the iconic RVH volunteers, affectionately known as the Blue Brigade,” says Lise McCourt, Auxiliary president.

Tickets for the next lottery are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com/ (best opened in chrome).

The grand prize draw is on April 22nd. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on April 21st.

There will be three early bird draws on April 8th. Special thanks to Robinson’s Home Hardware and Napoleon for their donations.

April 8th Early Bird Draws – Sponsored by Barriston Law

Draw 1

$200 cash

$800 Gift Card Package ($250 Robinson’s Home Hardware, $150 Glow Day Spa, $150 Olive Oil Co and $250 Petro-Canada)

Draw 2

$650 cash

Napoleon Portable BBQ ($350 value)

Draw 3

$1000 cash