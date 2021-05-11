Rotary Canada Day Celebration 2021

This past February, a letter to potential sponsors was sent out indicating that the Rotary Club of Bracebridge intended to host a Canada Day celebration in the Town of Bracebridge with the support of the Town. A plan is now being finalized, and will be implemented over the next two months. The plan, which is intended to raise community spirits at this difficult time, consists of three components to be held on and around Canada Day. The components are outlined as follows:

1) The Rotary Club will hold a contest for community members decorating their homes for Canada Day. Winners will be judged by Rotary Club members. Gift certificates for local restaurants of the winners’ choice will be provided as prizes, with the intent being to support businesses that have been significantly impacted by Covid restrictions. Details will be made available to the community starting soon, with a target date of June 1, 2021 for the start of the contest.

2) The Rotary Club will parade two floats through the neighbourhoods of Bracebridge during Canada Day evening, encouraging people to come out of their homes to celebrate with us and their neighbours, while adhering to proper health protocols. The route will be mapped out beforehand and well-advertised.

3) The Rotary Centennial Garden’s, located at Pine Street and Taylor Road in Bracebridge, will be decorated to celebrate Canada Day. The decorations will be kept for 2 or more weeks to give people the opportunity to experience it without overcrowding on Canada Day.

In addition to the celebrations on and about Canada Day, The Rotary Club of Bracebridge still hopes to be able to host a fireworks display later in the year, once Covid restrictions have relaxed. Despite good intentions, the timing and ability to hold this event remain uncertain. More to follow in the coming months.

No sponsorship is needed for our planned Canada Day activities this year; however, they certainly welcome any ideas you may have about your organization’s participation. In the event that a fireworks celebration can happen later in the year, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge may look to sponsors for some additional support. The Rotary Club of Bracebridge extends thanks to sponsors of past years, and reminds everyone that the generous support of sponsors is essential to the Rotary Club’s work in the community.