Resort Policy Review For Muskoka – Public Working Sessions Scheduled And Survey Open

The District Municipality of Muskoka is pleased to have resumed the Resort Policy Review project for Muskoka. Lead by Meridian Planning Consultants Ltd., this project continues initial work from 2017 that was undertaken as part of the comprehensive review of the Muskoka Official Plan.

This project aims to update the policy framework to guide resort development and redevelopment across Muskoka in a way that is consistent with good planning principles.

Public Working Sessions Scheduled

Public working sessions have been scheduled for the last two weeks of May. The purpose of these working sessions is for the consultant to provide background information and history on the project, facilitate discussions about resort development and redevelopment, and gather community insight into opportunities and challenges that will be used to inform future policy options.

To ensure full participation and meaningful group discussion, each meeting will be capped at a maximum of 40 attendees.



Working Sessions will take place on Tuesday, May 18th 2021 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, and on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

Working sessions will take place via Zoom. If you wish to attend one of these virtual sessions, RSVP by email to pedinfo@muskoka.on.ca with your full name and organization/company affiliation(s), if any, to receive the session details.

Unable to Attend a Working Session? Complete the Survey!

A survey has been made available through the Resort Policy Review Engage Muskoka project page to gather initial public feedback and comments on this project. You can complete the survey now at the following link: Resort Policy Review Pre-Consultation Survey

The survey will remain open for public input until Tuesday, June 8th 2021.