Report From Concerned Citizen Results In Impaired Arrest

Members of the Orillia detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged a male with impaired driving and a female with possession of cocaine in the City of Orillia.

On Tuesday, January 05, 2021, shortly before midnight, officers received a tip from the public reporting a possible impaired driver on Highway 11 northbound, approaching Orillia. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Memorial Avenue. The ensuing investigation resulted in the arrest of the male driver and a female passenger. Further investigation lead to the seizure of a small quantity of cocaine.

As a result, Christopher Firth, age 48, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Driving while under suspension

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis in open original packaging

The accused was released and is set to appear on March 09, 2021 in Orillia Court.

In addition, Holly Leppard, age 35, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

The accused was released and is set to appear on March 09, 2021 in Orillia Court.