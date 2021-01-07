Report From Concerned Citizen Results In Impaired Arrest

Members of the Orillia detachment of the OPP have arrested and charged a male with impaired driving and a female with possession of cocaine in the City of Orillia.
On Tuesday, January 05, 2021, shortly before midnight, officers received a tip from the public reporting a possible impaired driver on Highway 11 northbound, approaching Orillia. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Memorial Avenue. The ensuing investigation resulted in the arrest of the male driver and a female passenger. Further investigation lead to the seizure of a small quantity of cocaine.
As a result, Christopher Firth, age 48, of Orillia, has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired – drugs
- Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Driving while under suspension
- Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
- Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis in open original packaging
The accused was released and is set to appear on March 09, 2021 in Orillia Court.
In addition, Holly Leppard, age 35, of Orillia, has been charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine
The accused was released and is set to appear on March 09, 2021 in Orillia Court.