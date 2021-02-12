Registration Now Open For The 5th Annual Charlee’s Run In Support Of Soldiers’

Registration for the 5th Annual Charlee’s Run event is now live on CharleesRun.com . Once again, the run will be taking place virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Charlee’s Run is an annual fundraising event named in honour of Charlee Clare Holmes, who passed away in 2011 only a few hours after birth. Her parents, Dave and Mallory Holmes, started the run as a way to end the silence surrounding pregnancy and infant loss. To date, the event has raised more than $185,000 for paediatric and neonatal needs at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

This year, participants are invited to run or walk along any route for any distance on May 8, 2021. Festivities will kick off at 9:45 a.m. on the official Charlee’s Run Facebook page with a virtual Bubble Ceremony to celebrate the lives of all the little ones taken too soon. It will be followed by a virtual warm-up and the official event start.

The registration platform is new for 2021 and allows for more personalization from participants than in years past. It also provides an opportunity to follow along with the event’s fundraising progress as funds come in. Early-bird registration pricing is in effect from now until March 14th. Children 12 and under are free to register.

Every year, more than 1,000 babies are born at Soldiers’ and some of these infants need a little extra help at birth. The funds raised from Charlee’s Run 2021 will support the purchase of a Panda Bedded Warmer with resuscitation system.