Register Now For Summer Secondary School Credit Courses

Students have until June 18 to register for secondary school credit courses being offered at Near North District School Board’s (NNDSB) summer school.

Because they are being offered remotely, courses are accessible to students from all areas of NNDSB, as well as students from other boards and international students. There are a number of courses available from Grades 9-12 at the open, academic, applied, college and university levels, as well as new credit (110 hours) or upgrade/half credit courses (55 hours). Summer school will run from July 5 to 30 inclusively. Students are allowed to take one full credit course or coop placement, or may take two upgrade credits during summer school.

Principal of Secondary Summer School Jamey Byers says, “In unusual times, we are offering a variety of courses for students to upgrade or to take a new credit. Our offerings will allow students to continue to learn this summer and support their credit achievement efforts.”

There are also cooperative education placements being offered, with priority being given to students who require experiential learning components for their Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) certificates and students requiring the cooperative credit to graduate. Approved placements will be virtual, based on current recommendations of the health unit.

NNDSB is offering a Grade 8 Secondary School Reach Ahead Credit for current Grade 8 students who want to earn a secondary school credit prior to beginning secondary school. The course focuses on learning strategies to help students become more successful and independent learners.

All courses are subject to sufficient staffing and enrollment to run.

Each course will be delivered synchronously and asynchronously. All students will need access to a device and reliable internet throughout the day.

Attendance is mandatory, and students are expected to connect with their teachers each day of the course.

Students of NNDSB and other boards should speak to their guidance counsellors to register. International students should contact summer school secretary Terri Reidt at 705-472-5419 ext. 5991.

For more information, visit www.nearnorthschools.ca and select summer school under the programs tab.