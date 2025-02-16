Refuse Alcohol Screening Demand In Penetanguishene

A driver is facing charges and other sanctions following a traffic stop in Penetanguishene, early this morning.

On February 15, 2025 at about 2:30 a.m., a member of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was performing patrol duties in the Town of Penetanguishene and stopped a car on Fox Street.

The officer spoke with the driver and detected the smell of alcohol which led the officer to demand a breath sample into a roadside screening device. The officer made attempts to convince the driver to provide a breath sample however, they refused.

As a result of this incident, Lindsay Vanvolkenburg, 36 years of Penetanguishene, was arrested and faces the following charge contrary to the Criminal Code:

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

The accused was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on March 6, 2025. When charged with impaired driving the driver’s licence of the accused is immediately suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for 7 days.