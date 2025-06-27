Recent Rainfall Caused Water Levels And Flows To Increase Higher Than Normal For This Time Of Year

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Bulletin is in effect in the district until Friday, July 04, 2025.

This message is intended for residents and visitors within the MNR Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound, and District Municipality of Muskoka, and County of Haliburton within the Black, Magnetawan, Muskoka, Pickerel, Seguin, and Severn River watersheds.

Significant rainfall was received in the area from June 17-21. This rainfall caused water levels and river flows to increase higher than normal for this time of year. More rainfall is forecasted over the next week.

Residents and visitors are advised to be aware of current watershed conditions and should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees as water levels and river flows increase in response to received precipitation. MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

