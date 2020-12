On Friday December 25, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP say they were dispatched to attend a business in Bracebridge after a man alarmed staff by entering with an imitation firearm.

The name of the business was not released.

Police arrested and charged 64-year-old Howie Glass of Bracebridge with possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose, failure to comply with prohibition order and being intoxicated in a public place.

The accused has a court date set for March 2, 2021.