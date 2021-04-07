R.I.D.E. Stops More Than Impaired Drivers

On April 4, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Drivers Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) checkpoint on Highway 632 in Seguin Township. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an investigation.

As a result of further investigation, Jeffery Bissonette, 61 years-of-age of Seguin Township was charged with:

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Drive motor vehicle, no validation on plate

Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on June 3, 2021 and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.