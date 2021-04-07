R.I.D.E. Stops More Than Impaired Drivers

On April 4, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were conducting a Reduce Impaired Drivers Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) checkpoint on Highway 632 in Seguin Township. Officers stopped a vehicle and initiated an investigation.
As a result of further investigation, Jeffery Bissonette, 61 years-of-age of Seguin Township was charged with:
- Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
- Use plate not authorized for vehicle
- Drive motor vehicle, no validation on plate
- Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner
The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on June 3, 2021 and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.