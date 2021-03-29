Purolator Hits The Road As First National Courier To Deploy Fully Electric Delivery Vehicles

Today Purolator announced it is taking another significant step in greening its fleet with the arrival of fully electric curbside-delivery trucks in Vancouver — the first to be launched nationally by a Canadian courier company. The new 18-foot electric delivery trucks and electric–cargo bikes (e-bikes) expand Purolator’s fleet of innovative eco-friendly vehicles already in use on the streets of Montreal and Toronto.

Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Purolator has seen residential deliveries grow by approximately 50 per cent, increasing the demand for transportation and courier services. In addition to reducing truck traffic and noise pollution, the new all-electric vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 24 metric tons per year (per vehicle).

“At Purolator, we’re committed to adapting intelligently and providing sustainable solutions for the unique challenges of urban growth, the rise of e-commerce and unprecedented volumes of home deliveries,” says John Ferguson, President and CEO, Purolator. “Transforming our infrastructure and fleet is a key focus area of our growth and innovation strategy, and the cornerstone of our commitment to reduce our environmental footprint.”

Purolator’s new electric delivery vehicles are built on Ford’s F-59 platform and electrified by Motiv Power Systems. Motiv’s Electric Power Intelligent Chassis® (EPIC) is a market-leading platform for delivery vans. Purolator’s deployment of this technology marks Motiv’s first collaboration with a company in Canada.

“The introduction of all-electric vehicles into Purolator’s fleet is a critical step in reducing their GHG emissions and helps to advance our mission of freeing fleets from fossil fuels,” said Matt O’Leary, Chairman and CEO, Motiv. “We applaud the organization’s commitment to implementing innovative and sustainable technologies and look forward to working alongside them to modernize their fleet and delivery solutions throughout Canada.”

In Purolator’s recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report, the company underscored its commitment to work toward net-zero emissions by 2050. Purolator will continue to introduce new types of advanced-technology vehicles to its existing fleet of 315 hybrid-electric vehicles to improve delivery performance and safety and to reduce the organization’s overall GHG emissions. These new green vehicles include e-bikes, low-speed electric vehicles and 18-foot all-electric delivery trucks.

For more information on Purolator’s sustainability initiatives, visit purolator.com/environment.

SOURCE Purolator Inc.