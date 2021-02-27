The Environment Canada Prediction Centre has issued a special weather statement for potentially damaging winds Sunday night and Monday.

Special weather statement issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Environment Canada says strong west winds gusting up to 80 km/h will develop Sunday evening with the passage of a cold front.

Winds may diminish slightly Monday morning but will strengthen again Monday afternoon.

Gusts up to 100 km/h may be possible Monday afternoon and a Wind Warning may be issued.

Strong winds may throw loose objects, cause tree branches to break, and damage property. Power outages are possible.

Winds will diminish Monday evening.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.