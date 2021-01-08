Post Foods Launches Tim Hortons Cafe Mocha Cereal

Post Foods has put a spin on Canada’s iconic cup of Tim Hortons coffee. Introducing a cereal for coffee lovers and cafe mocha drinkers alike who can now enjoy their favourite flavours in cereal form with the roll out of the new Post Tim Hortons Cafe Mocha Flavoured Cereal.

The cereal combines rich chocolate and smooth coffee flavours with mocha-swirled marshmallows to make everyone’s morning that much more enjoyable.

“Last year we partnered with Tim Hortons to launch Post Timbits cereal, and it was one of the most successful innovations in the history of our category,” said Tausif Hossain, Senior Brand Manager, Post Foods. “We’re thrilled to extend that partnership to Post Tim Hortons Café Mocha Flavoured Cereal. Coffee lovers can have their coffee and eat it too – or at least in the form of a cereal – with the roll out of the new Post Tim Hortons Café Mocha Flavoured Cereal.”

“We know Canadians love coffee with their Timbits, so following the success of Post Timbits cereal last year, it was natural for us to extend that into a new coffee-flavoured cereal,” said Samuel Heath, Head of Retail, Tim Hortons. “Post captured the delicious taste of our café mocha in a crunchy and delicious way and we hope Canadians will love it just as much as we do.”

Post Tim Hortons Café Mocha Flavoured Cereal will be available at major grocery retailers starting in January.