Port Sydney Beach To Receive New Accessible Features

The Town of Huntsville is pleased to announce that the Municipality was successful in obtaining a grant of $60,000 for accessibility improvements at Port Sydney Beach. The 2021 Capital Budget included funds for the project, however is now able to expand the accessible features thanks to the Inclusive Communities Grant from the Ontario Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility.

Port Sydney Beach project will include the installation of 50-metre-long accessible ramp and mobility mats at the beach to allow persons with disabilities and those with mobility issues easier access to the beach and water area. It is expected that this project will also include: the creation of a hard surface walking path from the upper parking lot to beach area complete with hand rail, the installation of mobility mats at the waterfront to assist people with mobility issues and provide access to the water as well as leveling and providing ramps as required to access the shelter building, wharf and main dock.

The Town of Huntsville is committed to promoting an inclusive community that is dedicated to pursuing healthy and balanced lifestyles for everyone.

Huntsville would like to acknowledge the support of the Province of Ontario through the Inclusive Community Grants Program