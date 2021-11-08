Port Severn Resident Charged With Impaired Driving After Crashing Into A Tree

On November 6, 2021, two impaired drivers were involved in separate collisions and were arrested by members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP

On November 6, 2021 at around 3:20 a.m., on Concession 16 East and Methodist Point Road in the Township of Tiny, a member of the public reported debris on the road which looked to be the result of a collision however, there was no vehicle there.

Police patrolled the area and found a truck with fresh damage and the driver hunched over the wheel who appeared to be sleeping.

The officers woke the driver and spoke with him, noting the strong signs of alcohol impairment.The driver was arrested and transported to detachment to provide breath samples

As a result of this investigation, Harley Jones, 31 years of age from Tiny Township was charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Over 80

On November 6, 2021 at around 8 p.m., a single vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Golf Course Road in the Township of Georgian Bay. Officers attended the scene and located the driver who failed a roadside screening test. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to detachment to provide breath samples

As a result of this investigation, Lara Boehler, 36 years of Port Severn was charged with:

Operation While Over 80

All accused in the preceding matters were released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in November. In all cases resulting in impaired driving related charges, the drivers license of the accused is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for 7 days.