Police Investigating A Theft Of Firearms

On Sunday February 28, 2021 members of the West Parry Sound OPP were called to investigate a theft of firearms from a residence on Riverdale Road in Parry Sound.

The incident occurred between Friday, February 26 and Saturday night, February 27, 2021, when unknown suspect(s) entered the residence and stole two firearms.

The following firearms are listed as stolen:

12 gauge Mossberg, model Maverick, pump action

22 cal. Savage model 64F, semi-automatic

Anyone having information in regards to this incident asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.