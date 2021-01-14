Police Arrest Impaired Driver Stopped For Speeding

On January 13, 2021 at 8:30pm, a member of Southern Georgian Bay OPP was travelling on Simcoe County Road 93 in Tiny Township when he observed a vehicle travelling well over the posted speed limit. The officer began to follow the vehicle which was being driven erratically and struck a pile of snow. The officer stopped the vehicle and noted signs of alcohol impairment, the following investigation resulted in the driver being arrested and transported to the detachment to provide breath samples.

As a result, Richard Crocitto, 30 years of Tiny Township, was charged with several provincial traffic offences as well as the following offences:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80

The driver’s license of the accused has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed to be impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from police custody to appear in Midland Court on January 28, 2021.