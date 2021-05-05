Police Arrest Impaired Driver After Erratic Driving Complaint

On May 3, 2021 at 3:30pm, a member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP was travelling on County Road 6 in Tiny Township when he observed a vehicle that was the subject of an erratic driving complaint from the public. The officer stopped the vehicle and noted signs of alcohol impairment, the following investigation resulted in the driver being arrested and transported to the detachment to provide breath samples.

As a result, Robert Bidan, 30 years of Tiny Township, was charged with the following offences:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80

The drivers license of the accused has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed to be impounded for 7 days. The accused was released from police custody to appear in Midland Court on May 20, 2021