Pizza Nova’s That’s Amore Pizza For Kids Is Back This May

Pizza Nova’s Annual That’s Amore Pizza for Kids fundraiser is back this May. Made easier and still accessible for everyone – add a dip to your pizza order online, on the app, by phone or in store and help support Variety the Children’s Charity of Ontario.

“Despite having to cancel our one-day event last year, we are excited to announce that our That’s Amore Pizza for Kids event is back. In spite of the ongoing challenges brought on by COVID 19, we are executing our event in a way that will not only involve our customers and raise money for the kids, but will also continue to keep our communities safe. This year, during the month of May, 50 cents from every dip sold will be donated to Variety, the Children’s Charity of Ontario“, says Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova.

Variety Ontario prides itself on enriching the lives of thousands of children living with physical and mental disabilities by providing an accessible facility at Variety Village, specialized programs, dedicated staff, and a community in which everyone is equal and welcome. Over the past 20 years, Pizza Nova has raised over $1.6 million for the Variety Community and is looking to make this year’s event a success generating further awareness to help kids stay active and keep them in amazing programs despite the pandemic!

“During this past year of daunting challenges for many, we are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of Pizza Nova,” said Karen Stintz, President & CEO. “Now more than ever, kids with a disability need our support. Before the pandemic, 52% of children with a disability reported they had no friends. Now, these kids are even more at risk and our families are struggling financially. Pizza Nova’s commitment throughout the month of May will make sure kids can still play well into the future.”

“This May, we invite everyone to add a dip to their order and help make a difference!”

SOURCE Pizza Nova