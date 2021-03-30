Pizza Nova Donates $22,000 For Student Nutrition Ontario

On Monday, March 29, Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova presented a cheque to Elaine Rosenberg, Manager of Donor Relations from Toronto Foundation for Student Success for $22,000 for Student Nutrition Ontario.

Pizza Nova’s partnership with Student Nutrition Ontario (SNO) proudly began in 2015 with “Coins for Breakfast”, a program that supports Student Nutrition Ontario through all 143 Pizza Nova stores participating with in-store donation boxes that customers can place change into. To date, Pizza Nova has raised $181,542 for Student Nutrition Ontario.

“We strongly believe that healthy eating is important, especially for children which is why we insist on making food with quality ingredients and love. Our ‘Coins for Breakfast Program’ allows the Pizza Nova community to raise money for Student Nutrition Ontario, so children can continue to have access to nutritious foods and build a supportive community for student success across Ontario. We are grateful to our customers for their generosity throughout the years, helping children in need be well fed and able to excel at school!”- Domenic President, President of Pizza Nova.

While things are a little different this year, SNO continues to work hard so that Nutrition Programs remain in schools across the province. Students are served individually pre-packaged meals to ensure their safety as well as that of the many volunteers that help to make the program a success.

“Pizza Nova’s generous donation, through the ‘Coins for Breakfast Program’, could not have come at a better time. This year has been incredibly challenging for many families because of COVID-19. With children back in school Nutrition Programs play a crucial role in helping ensure they always have access to the nourishment they need.” – Catherine Parsonage, Toronto Foundation for Student Success.

SOURCE Pizza Nova