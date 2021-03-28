Person Charged With Drug Trafficking

On Tuesday March 23, 2021 at approximately 7:30 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP and the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a residence on Broadway Avenue in South River.

Police seized drugs suspected to be Methamphetamine.

As a result, Joseph Murdy, 43 years-of-age, of South River, has been arrested and charged with:

Traffic in Schedule I Substances – Methamphetamines (Crystal Meth)

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, – in Canada

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice by video on March 26, 2021.