People With High-Risk Health Conditions Now Eligible For Vaccine At RVH-Led Clinic

The COVID-19 Immunization Clinic, operated by Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), is now offering vaccines for people with highest risk and high-risk health conditions, including a Body Mass Index (BMI) over 40 and individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The eligibility categories, as defined by the provincial strategy, can be found at Ontario.ca or by using this link. All people who meet the criteria outlined on this list are now eligible to pre-register for the vaccine on the RVH website (rvh.on.ca/vaccine). Once pre-registered the patient is notified and booked an appointment at the clinic located at 29 Sperling Drive in Barrie.

People eligible include:

People with Body Mass Index >40 – calculate your BMI here

People with intellectual or developmental disabilities

Organ transplant recipients

Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

People with neurological diseases that may compromise respiratory function

Haematological malignancy diagnosed in the last year (2020)

Kidney disease eGFR <30

Treatments causing immunosuppression (e.g. chemotherapy)

Eligible patients affiliated with RVH’s renal and cancer programs have been contacted to book a vaccine appointment.

