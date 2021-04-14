Parent Involvement Committee Offers Webinar Series

The Parent Involvement Committee (PIC) of Near North District School Board (NNDSB) is pleased to offer a series of three webinars that focus on student mental wellness.
For the 2020-2021 school year, PIC has chosen to focus on the Ministry of Education goal of promoting well-being.
For students to achieve academic success their well-being is critical, and parents play an essential role in achieving these goals. Through the guidance of our PIC parent co-chairs, the themes of mental health, connectedness and communication were identified to create an online three-part speaker series.
PIC is pleased to offer three one-hour sessions presented by the NNDSB Mental Health and Education Technology departments.
The sessions are being held on three consecutive Wednesdays, beginning next week. The dates and topics are:
- April 21 – Strategies to Help Your Child with Mental Wellness (Susan Lessard) for parents of students in Grades K-12
- April 28 – How to Help a Friend with Mental Wellness and What to Do if You or Your Child Are Struggling (NNDSB Mental Health Team) for all parents, highly recommended to participate with teen
- May 5 – Staying Connected to the School through Technology (Justin Hawn and Andy Rogers) for parents of students in Grades K-12
Details and the link to register can be found via this link to PIC’s Sway. PIC invites any families with students to attend the webinars; students do not have to attend NNDSB schools to join the webinars.