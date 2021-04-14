Parent Involvement Committee Offers Webinar Series

The Parent Involvement Committee (PIC) of Near North District School Board (NNDSB) is pleased to offer a series of three webinars that focus on student mental wellness.

For the 2020-2021 school year, PIC has chosen to focus on the Ministry of Education goal of promoting well-being.

For students to achieve academic success their well-being is critical, and parents play an essential role in achieving these goals. Through the guidance of our PIC parent co-chairs, the themes of mental health, connectedness and communication were identified to create an online three-part speaker series.

PIC is pleased to offer three one-hour sessions presented by the NNDSB Mental Health and Education Technology departments.

The sessions are being held on three consecutive Wednesdays, beginning next week. The dates and topics are:

April 21 – Strategies to Help Your Child with Mental Wellness (Susan Lessard) for parents of students in Grades K-12

(Susan Lessard) for parents of students in Grades K-12 April 28 – How to Help a Friend with Mental Wellness and What to Do if You or Your Child Are Struggling (NNDSB Mental Health Team) for all parents, highly recommended to participate with teen

(NNDSB Mental Health Team) for all parents, highly recommended to participate with teen May 5 – Staying Connected to the School through Technology (Justin Hawn and Andy Rogers) for parents of students in Grades K-12

Details and the link to register can be found via this link to PIC’s Sway. PIC invites any families with students to attend the webinars; students do not have to attend NNDSB schools to join the webinars.