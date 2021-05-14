Paediatric Oncology Nurse Wins 2021 OSMH Nightingale Award

Registered Nurse, Amanda Gaudet has been awarded the 2021 Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Nurses Alumnae Nightingale Award. A nurse at OSMH for the past 5 years in the Paediatric Outpatient Clinics, Gaudet was notified of her award during the hospital’s weekly staff Zoom town hall meeting.

Gaudet was nominated by three different families, all of whom have children who see Gaudet for chemotherapy treatments through the Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO) a service offered at OSMH through POGO and SickKids Hospital.

“It is such a great honour to receive this award. It means even more to have multiple families nominate me. Reading what they wrote in their nominations truly touched me.” said Gaudet.

Here are some excerpts from the nominations:

“Amanda has always been nothing short of amazing to all families that enter at some of the most difficult times. She’s kind, caring, supportive and gentle. She has helped saved my sons life many times and she is one person I will be forever grateful to have met.”

“She offers support to both me and my daughter and I couldn’t be happier with the care we receive from Amanda. She treats us as a whole, never missing a chance to make our days better”

The final nomination spoke to how Gaudet came in on Christmas Day when the POGO clinic is usually closed to provide chemotherapy for a paediatric patient so they did not have to drive down to SickKids in Toronto on Christmas Day.

Jill Colin, OSMH’s Chief Nursing Executive presented the award to Gaudet one on one due to COVID-19 restrictions putting a halt to the usual ceremony. “Amanda’s nominations truly spoke to her amazing dedication to patients and families, she has truly changed their lives for the better in the very difficult times these families go through” Colin said.

Along with Gaudet, 8 other nurses at OSMH were nominated for the award by community members.

The OSMH Nurses Alumnae Nightingale Award recognizes a nurse at OSMH whose work has positively affected the lives of patients. It is named after nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale whose lasting contribution was her role in founding the modern nursing profession. Her legacy is one of compassion, commitment to patient care and thoughtful nursing leadership.